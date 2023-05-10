Blast Chiller Market Disruption on the Horizon: Get Ready for the Boom

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Blast Chiller Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/blast-chiller-market/QI037

Global Blast Chiller Market to reach USD 2.30 Billion by 2027. Global Blast Chiller Market is valued approximately at USD 1.58 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A blast chiller is an equipment that quickly lowers the temperature of food. Blast chillers are also known as blast freezers or flash freezers. The blast freezers have multiple shelves where food pans or sheet pan can be stored and chilled at extremely low temperatures. The increasing adoption of blast chillers for quick chilling and preservation of food items in several industry applications is a driving factor for the market. Increasing consumption of frozen and packaged food items is also contributing to the market.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Blast Chiller market. Asia Pacific is the largest region in the market with 35% because of increasing enthusiasm of end users to adopt blast chillers, preservation of foods etc. North America is the second region dominating the global blast chillers market with a 27% share in the market because of the presence of advanced technological products and accelerating demand for instant foods.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/blast-chiller-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are

Able Products

Alto-Shaam

IRINOX

Master-Bilt Products

Williams Refrigeration

American Panel

Victory Refrigeration

Nor-Lake

Precision Refrigeration

Traulsen Advanced Equipment

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Reach-in Blast Chillers

Roll-in Blast Chillers

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/blast-chiller-market/QI037

By Application

Hotel & restaurant

Supermarket

Catering services

Bakery & confectionary

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World