Biodiesel Market Analysis: Emerging Trends and Export/Import Projections up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Biodiesel Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Biodiesel Market to reach USD 51.54 Billion by 2027. Global Biodiesel Market is valued approximately at USD 39.7 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 51.54 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Biodiesel is a domestically produced, renewable fuel which is manufactured using vegetable oils, animal fats or recycled restaurant grease in order to be used in diesel vehicles or any other machinery that operates on diesel fuel. Biodiesel is simple to use, biodegradable and non-toxic in nature and it is free of harmful compounds. These advantages are driving the growth of the market. Biodiesel reduces emissions of greenhouse gases by up to 50% compared to petroleum diesel. The US consumed approximately 2 billion gallons of biodiesel, in 2016 which resulted in the decrease of carbon emissions by at least 18.2 million metric tons.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Biodiesel market. Asia Pacific is the leader in the biodiesel market because of huge opportunities from countries such as India and China due to the rising diesel prices and vast number of diesel vehicles. Europe is the fastest growing region with noteworthy product manufacturer in countries such as France and Germany being the top producers.

Major market player included in this report are

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Neste

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Repsol S.A.

Total

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

Cargill Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Blend:

B100

B20

B10

B5

By Production Technology:

Pyrolysis

Trans-esterification

Others

By Feedstock type:

Vegetable Oils

Animal Fats

By Application:

Fuel

Power Generation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World