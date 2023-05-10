Piezoelectric Devices Market Forecast: Demand and Supply Dynamics for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Piezoelectric Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Piezoelectric Devices Market to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2027. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 27.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A piezoelectric device calculates changes in pressure, temperature, acceleration, strain, or force by converting them to an electric charge via the piezoelectric effect. These piezoelectric devices are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, nuclear instrumentation, and medical, for process control, quality management, and research and development. The aerospace industry uses piezoelectric ceramic, crystal, and composite-based piezoelectric devices such as piezoelectric sensors, actuators, motors, transducers, and generators. They are commonly employed in aircraft wing morphing and flapping components, active dampening of high-frequency vibrations in mechanical structures, health monitoring systems, and missile seeker design.

The regional analysis of the global Piezoelectric Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing government initiatives for expanding the manufacturing sector in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing demand for automobiles across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CeramTec GmbH

CTS CORPORATION

Physik Instrumente GmbH & Co. KG.

APC International Ltd.

piezosystem jena GmbH

Piezo Technologies

Kistler Group

Aerotech Inc.

Mad City Labs Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Piezoelectric Sensors

Piezoelectric Actuators

Piezoelectric Motors

Others

By Material:

Piezoelectric Crystals

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Piezoelectric Polymers

Others

By End use:

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial and Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World