Airbus Beluga makes rare landing in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Aviation enthusiasts in Taiwan received a pleasant surprise Tuesday (May 9) evening when they saw the shape of a “Beluga” land at the country’s main airport.

The plane, officially known as the Airbus A300-600ST Super Transporter, is a special aircraft designed to carry airplane parts and outsized freight in a cargo hold built on top. Its nickname comes from its uncanny resemblance to a Beluga whale.

There are only five Airbus Belugas in the world, and the jet spotted at Taoyuan International Airport was No. 2. It left for Japan at 2 a.m. on Wednesday (May 10) after refueling, the Liberty Times reported.

The cargo plane is based on the A300-600R, but its size is so large it can fit the body of an A340 passenger plane. Airbus designed a successor, the Beluga XL, based on an A330-200, which conducted its maiden flight in July 2018.