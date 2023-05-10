Taiwan’s China Airlines orders 8 additional Boeing 787-9 jets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) decided to buy eight more Boeing 787-9 passenger jets, in addition to the 16 wide-bodied aircraft it ordered in 2022, reports said Wednesday (May 10).

The new planes will start arriving in 2026, with the deliveries completed during 2028, the Liberty Times reported. Taiwan’s largest carrier will use the planes on regional and long-haul flights, with destinations including Australia and New Zealand, amid a surge in international travel in the aftermath of the pandemic.

CAL placed the original order for 16 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” jets equipped with GEnx engines from GE Aviation in Aug. 2022. Following the addition of eight more jets decided by the board on Wednesday, the airline might also consider purchasing the larger 787-10 jet if the need arises, per the Liberty Times.

As each Boeing 787-9 could also transport 36 containers, the purchase would also help CAL’s efforts to expand its freight capacity. The new materials in its construction would cut fuel use by 20% and noise levels by 60%, the airline said.