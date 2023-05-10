Infineon and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) sign MoU to partner on SiC collaboration and EV development

Leveraging Infineon's automotive system understanding and SiC product offerings, and Foxconn's capability in system-level integration, electronics design and manufacturing expertise.

Jointly establish a system application center in Taiwan to further expand the scope of their cooperation.

Peter Schiefer (President of the Infineon Automotive Division), Jun Seki (Foxconn's Chief Strategy Officer for EVs) (from left to right)



MUNICH, GERMANY AND TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 10 May 2023 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), the global leader in automotive semiconductors, and Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317), the world's largest electronics manufacturing services provider, aim to establish a long-term partnership in the field of electric vehicles (EV) to jointly develop advanced electromobility with efficient and intelligent features. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on silicon carbide (SiC) development, leveraging Infineon's automotive SiC innovations and Foxconn's know-how in automotive systems."The automotive industry is evolving. With the rapid growth of the EV market and the associated need for more range and performance, the development of electromobility must continue to advance and innovate," said Peter Schiefer, President of the Infineon Automotive Division. "Infineon's commitment and passion for innovation and zero-defect quality has made us the best partner for our customers. We look forward to writing a new chapter in electromobility together with Foxconn.""We are pleased to be working with Infineon and are confident that this collaboration will result in optimized architecture, product performance, cost competitiveness and high system integration to provide customers with the most competitive automotive solutions," said Jun Seki, Foxconn's Chief Strategy Officer for EVs.According to the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on the implementation of SiC technology in automotive high-power applications like traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters. Both parties intend to jointly develop EV solutions with outstanding performance and efficiency based on Infineon's automotive system understanding, technical support and SiC product offerings combined with Foxconn's electronics design and manufacturing expertise and the capability of system-level integration.In addition, the two companies plan to establish a system application center in Taiwan to further expand the scope of their cooperation. This center will focus on optimizing vehicle applications, including smart cabin applications, advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving applications. It will also address electromobility applications such as battery management systems and traction inverters. The collaboration covers a wide range of Infineon's automotive products, including sensors, microcontrollers, power semiconductors, high-performance memories for specific applications, human machine interface and security solutions. The system application center is expected to be established within 2023.Hashtag: #Infineon #Foxconn #automotive #electricvehicles

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).



Infineon is at the core of the transformation of the automotive industry towards sustainable mobility. Further information on Infineon's mobility solutions is available at www.infineon.com/mobility



Further information is available at www.infineon.com



This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

About Hon Hai

Established in 1974 in Taiwan, Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, ranking in the top 20 among the Fortune Global 500. In 2022, revenue totaled TWD6.62 trillion (approx. USD220 billion or EUR200 billion). The Group's market share in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) exceeds 40% and covers four major product segments: smart consumer electronics; cloud and networking; computing; and components and others. The Group operates 173 campuses across 24 countries and is one of the world's largest employers with over a million employees during peak manufacturing season. The Group has expanded its capabilities into the development of electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics, and three key technologies – new-generation communications technology, AI, and semiconductors – which are key to driving its long-term growth strategy. It is dedicated to championing environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practices model for global enterprises.



To learn more, visit www.honhai.com