Service Robots Market Primed for Rapid Expansion by 2031 | Daifuku Co, Dematic Corp, Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)

The global Service Robots Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
The Service Robots Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.
The Service Robots Market study thoroughly analyzes major competitors in the industry. This analysis takes into account a wide range of variables, such as the rivals’ strategies, the target market, the sales unit, the cost of production, the distribution routes, and numerous growth drivers. Additionally included are the company’s position in the industry, its financial situation, its size, its market share, and its product line.
List of Key Players
- Daifuku Co
- Dematic Corp
- Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA)
- Knightscope Inc
- Brokk AB
- Kollmorgen Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical Inc
- Stryker Corp
- Husqvarna AB
- Construction Robotics LLC
- Seegrid Corporation
- JBT Corporation
- SSI Schaefer AG
- iRobot Corporation
- BAE Systems
- Neato Robotics
The study includes projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends. The research also includes a full evaluation of sustainability initiatives, a competitive analysis, and their effects on market expansion and competitiveness. To evaluate the market from many angles, data triangulation was used. We apply a comprehensive, iterative research technique to ensure that our market estimations are as accurate and reliable as feasible.
The study describes the effects of COVID-19 on several regional areas and offers details on market segmentation in the industry by Type, Component, and Application. This report is a great resource for understanding the Market better. This study provides valuable data about the market’s present situation and its future prospects until 2033.
Segmentation Outline
The global service robots market is segmented on the basis of type, component, and application. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.
By Type:
- Drones
- Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVS)
- Industry-Specific Robots
- Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVS)
- Others
By Component:
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Airframes
- Cameras
- Navigation Systems
- Actuators
- Control Systems
- Propulsion Systems
- Others
- Software
- Services
By Application:
- Commercial
- Healthcare
- Defence
- Transportation and Logistic
- Construction
- Agriculture and Forestry
- Others
- Domestic
- Entertainment
- Household
- Toy
- Education and Research Assistance
- Others
