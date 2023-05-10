Data Extraction Market Future of Blockchain in Market Research: Opportunities and Challenges | Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc, Oracle Corporation

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Data Extraction Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Data extraction is the process of extracting data from various different data sources to transform the data and to gain meaning full insights from the data. In addition, data extraction software helps organizations to extract data from various different structured and unstructured data sources and stores it in data warehouse. Furthermore, the software includes two types of processes such as ETL (extract, transform, and load) and ELT (extract, load, and transform) for extracting, restoring, and managing large data sets. In addition, data extraction software has reshaped various different industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and others by enabling digitalization across these industries. Moreover, rise in need to manage large quantity of data and surge in adoption of big data & business analytics across various industries drive the growth of the market.

Surge in adoption of big data and business analytics software by multiple organizations and need for dedicated storage system for growing volume of data across the globe drive the growth of the market. In addition, numerous benefits provided by data extraction software fuels the market growth. Moreover, growing concerns regarding the quality of data and complexity in extracting data from various sources hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in adoption of AI in data extraction and emerging trends of adopting virtual data warehousing are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global data extraction market is segmented on the basis of component, data type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and service. The data type covered in the study include unstructured and semi-structured & structured. By deployment model, it is segregated into on-premise and cloud. As per enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. In terms of industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy & utilities, transportation, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, education and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Alteryx, Inc.

– Altair Engineering Inc.

– Fair Isaac Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Matillion Ltd.

– Oracle Corporation

– SAS Institute, Inc.

– SAP SE

– Teradata Corporation

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Data Type

– Unstructured

– Semi-Structured & Structured

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Government

– Energy & Utilities

– Transportation

– Retail & E-commerce

– IT & Telecom

– Education

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

