Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Hardware Encryption Market Anticipating Future Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Hardware encryption is a hardware-based technique, which is used for securing digital data. The two forms of encryption include hardware-based encryption and software-based encryption. Hardware encryption uses a processor that contains random number of generators to generate encryption key. The key advantage of hardware-based solutions is that they eliminate the typical drawbacks of software-based solutions such as performance degradation for attacks aimed at the encryption key stored in memory.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In hardware encryption, security parameters and safeguard keys enhance the performance of encryption. These security parameters protect the encryption from cold boots and brute-force attacks. Hardware encryption is a cost-effective method that holds diverse applications in securing data efficiently. Increase in regulatory compliances regarding protection of private & sensitive data and reduction in prices of hardware encryption devices majorly drive the growth of the global hardware encryption market.

Moreover, factors such as increase in concerns related to data security and privacy, rise in penetration of consumer electronics such as smartphones & tablets, and increase in complexity & risk of data breaches as well as brute-force attacks majorly drive the growth of the market. However, high capital investment and limited use of encrypted devices across some of the countries such as U.S. hinder the market growth. On the contrary, widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and cloud services as well as technological advancements in encryption chips are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global hardware encryption market is segmented into algorithm & standard, architecture, product, application, end use, and region. Depending on algorithm & standard, the market is segregated into RSA, AES, and others. On the basis of architecture, it is classified into ASIC and FPGA. The product segment includes HDD, SSD, USB, and incline network encryptor. By application, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The end-use segment is fragmented into industrial, commercial, residential, and government. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the hardware encryption market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the hardware encryption industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

– Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

– McAfee, LLC

– Micron Technology, Inc.

– NetApp

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Seagate Technology LLC

– Symantec Corporation

– Toshiba Corporation

– Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY ALGORITHM & STANDARD

– Rivest, Shamir, and Adelman (RSA)

– Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)

– Others

BY ARCHITECTURE

– Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

– Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

BY PRODUCT

– Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

o External HDD

o Internal HDD

– Solid State Drives (SSD)

– Universal Serial Bus (USB)

o Up to 4GB

o 5GB to 16GB

o 17GB to 64GB

o 65GB and above

– Inline Network Encryptor

BY APPLICATION

– Consumer electronics

– IT & Telecom

– Automotive & Transportation

– Aerospace and Defense

– Healthcare

– Government and Public Utilities

– BFSI

– Others

BY END USE

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Residential

– Government

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

