North America Family Entertainment Centers Market Future of Market Size: Harnessing the Power of Innovation for Growth | Main Event Entertainment, SeaWorld Entertainment

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “North America Family Entertainment Centers Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Family/indoor entertainment centers (FECs) are miniature indoor entertainment centers, which offera variety of entertainment activities to individuals of all ages. FECsare primarily designed to offera variety of games such as video games, machine-based games, arcade games, gaming consoles, and VR-based games. They are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as environmental factors and climate changes do not affect the experience of customers.

Factors such as growth in per capita disposable income,availability of diversified gaming and entertainment options,and integration of new technologies such as 3D technology &virtual reality (VR) gaming in FECsare driving the growth of the North America family/indoor entertainment centers market. However, availability of home gaming &mobile devices, high initial cost, and increase in ticket prices majorly restrictthe market growth. Furthermore, continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, food & beverages integration, and participatory play are anticipated to boost the growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Moreover, substantial growth in investments by malls in North America region is expected to provide remunerativeopportunities for the growth of the market.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented into visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, application, type,and region. In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-8), families with children (9-12), teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (Ages 25+). On the basis of facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001-10,000 sq. ft., 10,001-20,000 sq. ft., 20,001-40,000 sq. ft., 1-10 acres, 11-30 acres, and over 30 acres. Depending on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. The applications covered in the study include arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others.As per type, the market is segregated into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs). Country wise, the market is analyzed across the U.S. and Canada.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the North Americafamily/indoor entertainment centers marketalong with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the North America family/indoor entertainment centers industry.

– The quantitative analysis of themarketfrom 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Cinergy Entertainment Group

– CEC Entertainment, Inc.

– Dave & Buster’s, Inc.

– Disney

– Lucky Strike Entertainment

– Scene75 Entertainment Centers

– SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

– Main Event Entertainment

– iPlay America

– White Hutchinson Leisure &Learning Group, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY VISITOR DEMOGRAPHICS

– Families with Children (0-8)

– Families with Children (9-12)

– Teenagers (13-19)

– Young adults (20-25)

– Adults (25+)

BY FACILITY SIZE

– Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

– 5,001-10,000 sq. ft.

– 10,001-20,000 sq. ft.

– 20,001-40,000 sq. ft.

– 1-10 Acres

– 11-30 Acres

– Over 30 Acres

BYREVENUESOURCE

– Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

– Food & Beverage

– Merchandising

– Advertisement

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Arcade Studios

– AR &VR Gaming Zones

– Physical Play Activities

– Skill/Competition Games

– Others

BY TYPE

– Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

– Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

– Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

– Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

– Northeast

o Maine

o Massachusetts

o Rhode Island

o Connecticut

o New Hampshire

o Vermont

o New York

o Pennsylvania

o New Jersey

o Delaware

o Maryland

– Southeast

o West Virginia

o Virginia

o Kentucky

o Tennessee

o North Carolina

o South Carolina

o Georgia

o Alabama

o Mississippi

o Arkansas

o Louisiana

o Florida

– Midwest

o Ohio

o Indiana

o Michigan

o Illinois

o Missouri

o Wisconsin

o Minnesota

o Iowa

o Kansas

o Nebraska

o South Dakota

o North Dakota

– Southwest

o Texas

o Oklahoma

o New Mexico

o Arizona

– West

o Colorado

o Wyoming

o Montana

o Idaho

o Washington

o Oregon

o Utah

o Nevada

o California

o Alaska

o Hawaii

o Canada

