Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

US chips industry supplier Entegris opens its largest factory in Taiwan

Company will expand staff from 720 to more than 1,000

  333
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/10 17:21
Entegris opened its largest factory in the world in Kaohsiung City Wednesday. (CNA, Entegris photo)

Entegris opened its largest factory in the world in Kaohsiung City Wednesday. (CNA, Entegris photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Entegris Inc., a United States-based provider of materials for the semiconductor sector, opened its largest manufacturing plant in the world in Kaohsiung City on Wednesday (May 10).

The company from Billerica, Massachusetts, is investing US$500 million (NT$15.34 billion) in the project, the Liberty Times reported. The number of fulltime employees in Taiwan is likely to rise from the present 720 to more than 1,000 as a result.

The factory occupies 54,000 square meters in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, and is designed to reduce waste, cut the use of water, and recycle energy, according to the company.

Entegris CEO Bertrand Loy emphasized the company has been operating in Taiwan for more than 30 years, benefiting from the local network of materials and equipment suppliers. Its presence has helped provide a stable supply chain and rapid deliveries to customers, Loy said.

Entegris is also cooperating with National Taiwan University (NTU) and National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) to provide a total of ten students with an annual scholarship worth US$5,000 each over a period of three years.

Loy said the company’s success or failure depends on the quality of its personnel, per CNA. He praised Taiwan for being able to supply the best staff, while other countries, including the U.S. and South Korea, also had to deal with a shortage of qualified specialists.
Entegris
semiconductors
chips
Kaohsiung City
Southern Taiwan Science Park
Bertrand Loy
National Taiwan University
National Tsing Hua University

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC looking to expand footprint in auto industry
Taiwan’s TSMC looking to expand footprint in auto industry
2023/05/08 16:16
Samsung can overtake Taiwan's TSMC within five years, claims CEO
Samsung can overtake Taiwan's TSMC within five years, claims CEO
2023/05/07 20:47
Taiwan’s TSMC planning US$11 billion chip fab in Germany
Taiwan’s TSMC planning US$11 billion chip fab in Germany
2023/05/04 15:58
Slovakia to send 30-member delegation to Taiwan in June
Slovakia to send 30-member delegation to Taiwan in June
2023/04/28 13:50
Honda announces collaboration with TSMC
Honda announces collaboration with TSMC
2023/04/27 16:50