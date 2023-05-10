US chips industry supplier Entegris opens its largest factory in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Entegris Inc., a United States-based provider of materials for the semiconductor sector, opened its largest manufacturing plant in the world in Kaohsiung City on Wednesday (May 10).

The company from Billerica, Massachusetts, is investing US$500 million (NT$15.34 billion) in the project, the Liberty Times reported. The number of fulltime employees in Taiwan is likely to rise from the present 720 to more than 1,000 as a result.

The factory occupies 54,000 square meters in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, and is designed to reduce waste, cut the use of water, and recycle energy, according to the company.

Entegris CEO Bertrand Loy emphasized the company has been operating in Taiwan for more than 30 years, benefiting from the local network of materials and equipment suppliers. Its presence has helped provide a stable supply chain and rapid deliveries to customers, Loy said.

Entegris is also cooperating with National Taiwan University (NTU) and National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) to provide a total of ten students with an annual scholarship worth US$5,000 each over a period of three years.

Loy said the company’s success or failure depends on the quality of its personnel, per CNA. He praised Taiwan for being able to supply the best staff, while other countries, including the U.S. and South Korea, also had to deal with a shortage of qualified specialists.