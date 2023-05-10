5.30% CAGR for Acetone Market to Gain USD 8.3 Billion by 2032 || Market.us

The acetone market is a significant segment of the chemical industry, driven by its wide range of applications across various end-use industries. Acetone is a colorless, volatile liquid with a sweet odor that is primarily used as a solvent in the production of numerous chemicals.

The Global Acetone Market size is expected to be worth around USD 8.3 Billion by 2032 from USD 5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for acetone, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to continue its dominance in the market due to the increasing demand for acetone in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing demand for acetone as a solvent in various applications is the major driver of market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for acetone, followed by North America and Europe.

The paints and coatings, plastics, and pharmaceutical industries are the major end-users of acetone.

Strategic Developments:



The major players in the acetone market are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to maintain their market position and expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. announced the expansion of its production capacity for acetone cyanohydrin, a derivative of acetone, to meet the increasing demand in the Asia Pacific region.

Acetone Market Segments Evaluated in the Report:

Grade

Specialty Grade

Technical Grade

Application

Bisphenol A

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Solvents

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone

Other Applications

End-Use Industry

Construction

Automotive

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Other End-Use Industries

Competitive Spectrum – Top Companies Leveraging Acetone Market

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Honeywell Research Chemicals

Kumho P&B Chemicals

INEOS Phenol GmbH

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lynodell Basell Industries Inc.

Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

SABIC

Domo Chemicals

Other Key Players

**Note: If any Company(ies) of your interest has/have not been disclosed in the above list then please let us know the same so that we will check the data available in our database and provide you the confirmation or inclusion in the final deliverables.**

Key regions divided during this report:

– The Middle East and Africa Acetone Market (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– North America Acetone Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Acetone Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

– South America Acetone Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Acetone Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

