Automatic Identification System Market Sales to Expand at Remarkable 6.0% CAGR through 2032

The Automatic Identification System (AIS) market is a growing segment of the maritime industry, driven by the increasing need for vessel tracking and monitoring systems. AIS is an automated tracking system that uses transponders on ships to broadcast their position, speed, and other information to nearby vessels and shore-based stations.

The Global Automation Identification System Market size is expected to be worth around USD 491.0 Million by 2032 from USD 278.2 Million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The increasing adoption of AIS technology in the shipping industry, as well as the growing demand for safety and security measures in maritime transportation, are major drivers of market growth.

North America is the largest market for AIS, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for AIS technology in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Automatic Identification System Market Segments Evaluated in the Report:

Class

Class A

Class B

AIS Base stations

Platform

Vessel based

On-shore

Application

Fleet Management

Vessels Tracking

Maritime Security

Other Applications

Competitive Spectrum – Top Companies Leveraging Automatic Identification System Market

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd

Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

Saab AB

ExactEarth Ltd

True Heading AB

C.N.S. Systems AB

ComNav Marine Ltd.

Garmin Ltd

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3 Technologies Inc.

Orbcomm Inc.

Other Key Players

**Note: If any Company(ies) of your interest has/have not been disclosed in the above list then please let us know the same so that we will check the data available in our database and provide you the confirmation or inclusion in the final deliverables.**

Key regions divided during this report:

– The Middle East and Africa Automatic Identification System Market (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– North America Automatic Identification System Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Automatic Identification System Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

– South America Automatic Identification System Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Automatic Identification System Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

