Injured Canadian recounts harrowing accident on central Taiwan MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Canadian man aboard the MRT train that was struck by a falling crane in Taichung City on Wednesday (May 10) shared his harrowing experience with Taiwan News.

At a construction project at the intersection of Wenxin South Fifth Road and Wenxin Road in Taichung's Nantun District, the boom of a crane mounted on a 31-story luxury apartment building collapsed at 12:26 p.m. and fell onto the tracks of the Taichung MRT (TMRT) Green Line.

Carlin Bardsley, who was sitting at the very front of the Green Line train, told Taiwan News that the train was stopped at Feng-le Park metro station when the crane suddenly fell onto the tracks in front of it. Bardsley said that as the train started to move forward, a TMRT staff member on the station platform "was waving his arms to stop as the train pulled away."

Bardsley said that a TMRT attendant desperately screamed at command center operators on her headset to stop the train, as it is a driverless locomotive. However, the train continued forward and collided with the crane's wreckage.

He said a piece of debris hit his forehead, causing a large laceration and concussion. Seven other passengers suffered minor injuries, while one 52-year-old woman, who was pushed out of the carriage, suffered fatal injuries.

According to Bardsley, the passengers were led by TMRT staff down an emergency passageway, and he was placed in an ambulance afterward. He said all the personnel were "very helpful and professional."

Bardsley said it "was completely unnecessary that we were even heading towards the debris." The TMRT, Taichung City Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), and the construction company that operated the crane are providing compensation to the victims.

TMRT has yet to respond to a request by Taiwan News for comment on the accident.