Genomic Testing Market Predicted to See Explosive Demand by 2031 | Agilent Technologies, BGI Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories

As of 2022, the global Genomic Testing Market was valued at approximately USD 13.7 billion and is projected to attain a valuation of 30.08 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.

The Genomic Testing Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Genomic Testing Market study thoroughly analyzes major competitors in the industry. This analysis takes into account a wide range of variables, such as the rivals’ strategies, the target market, the sales unit, the cost of production, the distribution routes, and numerous growth drivers. Additionally included are the company’s position in the industry, its financial situation, its size, its market share, and its product line.

List of Key Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Other Prominent players

The study includes projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends. The research also includes a full evaluation of sustainability initiatives, a competitive analysis, and their effects on market expansion and competitiveness. To evaluate the market from many angles, data triangulation was used. We apply a comprehensive, iterative research technique to ensure that our market estimations are as accurate and reliable as feasible.

The study describes the effects of COVID-19 on several regional areas and offers details on market segmentation in the industry by Testing Type, Offering, Indication, Technology, End-User, Application, and Region. This report is a great resource for understanding the Market better. This study provides valuable data about the market’s present situation and its future prospects until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

By Offering:

System and Software

Reagents & Consumables

Services DTC Genomic Testing Service Sale of genomic data



By Testing Type:

Sequencing Solution DNA Sequencing RNA Sequencing Methylation Sequencing NGS Library Preparation Sequencing Data Analysis

Others Microarray Solution Human Genotyping with Arrays Non-Human Genotyping with Arrays Methylation Array Analysis Microarray Data Analysis Others



By Technology:

Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Stem Cell Therapy

Cloning

By Indication:

Cancer

Asthma

Diabetes

Hearth Diseases

Other Indication

By Application:

Drug Discovery & Development

Disease Diagnosis

Agricultural Production

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers & Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Malaysia Thailand China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



