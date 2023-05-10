Sexual Wellness Market Will Experience Huge Demand by 2031 | B. Cumming, Beate Uhse, Beijing Aimer

The global Sexual Wellness Market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 54.83 billion by 2031 from US$ 28.27 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

The Sexual Wellness Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Sexual Wellness Market study thoroughly analyzes major competitors in the industry. This analysis takes into account a wide range of variables, such as the rivals’ strategies, the target market, the sales unit, the cost of production, the distribution routes, and numerous growth drivers. Additionally included are the company’s position in the industry, its financial situation, its size, its market share, and its product line.

List of Key Players

B. Cumming

Beate Uhse

Beijing Aimer

Bijoux Indiscrets

BILLY BOY (MAPA)

BioFilm

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Diamond Products

Doc Johnson

Karex Berhad

The study includes projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends. The research also includes a full evaluation of sustainability initiatives, a competitive analysis, and their effects on market expansion and competitiveness. To evaluate the market from many angles, data triangulation was used. We apply a comprehensive, iterative research technique to ensure that our market estimations are as accurate and reliable as feasible.

The study describes the effects of COVID-19 on several regional areas and offers details on market segmentation in the industry by Product, Age Group, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region. This report is a great resource for understanding the Market better. This study provides valuable data about the market’s present situation and its future prospects until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

By Product

Condoms Male Female

Lubricants & Massage Gels Water-based Oil-based Silicone-based

Vaginal Dilators

Vibrators

Sex Toys Men Performance Enhancers Sexual Health Supplements Pregnancy Test Kits Fertility Kits

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

LGBT Community

By Age Group

18-30 years

31-45 years

46-60 years

More than 60 years

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Specialty stores Pharmacy Shops Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Others



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



