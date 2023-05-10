Smart Speaker Market to Experience Unprecedented Growth | Amazon, Harman International, Apple Inc

The Smart Speaker Market was valued at USD 8.90 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 31.12 billion by 2031, showing a compound annual growth rate of 18.2% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The Smart Speaker Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Smart Speaker Market study thoroughly analyzes major competitors in the industry. This analysis takes into account a wide range of variables, such as the rivals’ strategies, the target market, the sales unit, the cost of production, the distribution routes, and numerous growth drivers. Additionally included are the company’s position in the industry, its financial situation, its size, its market share, and its product line.

List of Key Players

Amazon

Harman International

Apple Inc

Alibaba Group

Alphabet Inc

Altec Lansing

Baidu

Bose Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd

LG Electronics

Onkyo Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Sonos, Xiaomi Inc

The study includes projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends. The research also includes a full evaluation of sustainability initiatives, a competitive analysis, and their effects on market expansion and competitiveness. To evaluate the market from many angles, data triangulation was used. We apply a comprehensive, iterative research technique to ensure that our market estimations are as accurate and reliable as feasible.

The study describes the effects of COVID-19 on several regional areas and offers details on market segmentation in the industry by components, Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA), and application. This report is a great resource for understanding the Market better. This study provides valuable data about the market’s present situation and its future prospects until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

The Global Smart Speaker Market is segmented on the basis of components, Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA), and applications. These major market segments are further fragmented into numerous sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Component:

Hardware

Microphone

Power IC

Memory

Audio IC

Processor

Connectivity IC

Speaker Driver

Software

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA):

Alexa

Google Assistant

SIRI

DUEROS

XIAO AI

Others

By Application:

Consumer

Smart Office

Smart Home

Cloud services

Others

