Taiwan reports first cases of Zika virus in 3 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recorded two imported cases of Zika virus on Tuesday (May 9), the first in three years, as a medical expert sounded the alarm about a potential local outbreak.

A middle-aged couple from northern Taiwan developed symptoms, including fever, sore throat, rash, and muscle and joint pain, less than a week after their trip to the Maldives between April 19-26, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It was confirmed earlier in May that the two contracted the mosquito-borne virus.

These are the first Zika infections Taiwan has recorded since 2021. The country has counted 28 cases since 2016, all of which were imported from countries including Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Maldives, Indonesia, Singapore, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the U.S., and Angola, per the CDC.

Notably, Thailand recorded 48 cases so far in 2023, higher than the same period in 2022.

Health authorities have issued a heightened travel advisory for those planning to visit the Maldives, especially for pregnant women or those preparing for pregnancy. People should wear long-sleeved clothes and take other measures to prevent mosquito bites.

Individuals returning from Zika-affected areas are advised to practice safe sex and avoid donating blood. They should also reveal their travel history if symptoms are exhibited.

Zika virus can cause microcephaly and other congenital malformations in infants and Guillain-Barré syndrome in adults.

President of the Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan Huang Li-min (黃立民) warned that Southeast Asia is especially seeing a rise in infections and that imported cases can lead to a dengue-fever-like outbreak in Taiwan as overseas travel picks up. He said precautionary measures are necessary.