Taiwan's Starlux faces trouble for allowing influencer into cockpit on inaugural flight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new controversy with Starlux Airlines has surfaced while the company continues to reel from the public relations disaster stemming from delayed flights and alleged passenger mistreatment.

Liberty Times reported that when Starlux Airlines Chair Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) personally flew the company’s inaugural flight from Taipei to Los Angeles on April 26, he allowed Chinese-born Australian influencer Sam Chui (崔佳星) into the cockpit for a photo. Chui, who had been invited to fly first class, wrote on social media, “Not everyday the chairman of an airline flies his passengers personally!”

The case is being investigated by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) as it goes against Article 194 of the Aircraft Flight Operation Regulations, which reads, “No person may be admitted into the flight crew compartment of an aircraft except for the authorized personnel and Flight Dispatchers of the operator.” CAA Director General Lin Kuo-shian (林國顯) was cited as saying that Starlux’s director of flight operations had been summoned for an explanation on Saturday (May 6).

If Chang is confirmed to have violated regulations as a pilot, he may be subject to a NT$60,000 (US$1,953) fine, while his company may receive a warning. A second offense would result in a NT$600,000 fine for Starlux.

Chui will not be subject to any penalties.