China refuses entry to Taiwan People’s Party lawmaker

Lai Hsiang-ling denies travel permit expired, demands explanation from TAO

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/10 14:10
File photo of TPP Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling. 

File photo of TPP Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) on Wednesday (May 10) demanded an explanation from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) as to why she was refused entry to the communist country the previous day.

Lai took a flight to Xiamen in Fujian Province on Tuesday (May 9), but at the airport, immigration officials told her the travel document she was using had expired, so she was not allowed to enter China, Liberty Times reported. The reason for the refusal was still unclear, she said on Wednesday.

Lai denied her travel permit expired, adding that she had visited China once while serving as the labor affairs chief in the Taipei City Government. This time, she was attending a religious cross-strait event in Fujian with other Taiwanese travelers.

Taiwanese citizens must present a “mainland travel permit for Taiwan residents” to travel to China. Media outlets speculated the sudden notice that Lai’s permit expired was linked to TPP Chair Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) visit to the United States.

In April, the prospective presidential candidate spent three weeks touring the U.S., speaking at a think tank, visiting universities, and meeting officials and prominent personalities, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Lai called on the TAO to investigate the case and provide a clear explanation, as several other cross-strait events are upcoming. She did not want to speculate as to whether her problems showed China was displeased with Ko’s comments during his U.S. trip.
