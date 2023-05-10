1 dead, 8 injured after crane crashes onto MRT train in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A crane collapsed around noon on Wednesday (May 10) on top of a moving train from the Green Line of the Taichung Metro, killing one passenger and injuring eight.

At a construction project at the intersection of Wenxin South 5th Road and Wenxin Road in Taichung City's Nantun District, the boom of a crane collapsed at 12:29 p.m., reported CNA. It fell from the top of a building onto a moving Taichung MRT Green Line train near Feng-le Park Station.

When the crane hit the train, it tore through its side, shearing off sheets of metal, smashing glass windows, and sent some seats flying. The front of the train also sustained serious damage.

Police said among the eight injured passengers were two elementary school students whose feet were cut by falling glass. One foreign national was sent to a nearby hospital after suffering head lacerations.

The passenger who died was a 52-year-old woman who became trapped under the carriage when the accident occurred. When first responders were able to extricate the woman from under the carriage, they found that she had suffered severe head trauma and was showing no vital signs.

She was immediately placed in an ambulance, but died before reaching the hospital, reported SET News. The Taichung Fire Brigade stated that when the train was still moving, the boom fell and the woman was pushed out of the carriage, causing her to be crushed under the vehicle, inflicting fatal injuries.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. According to an announcement on the Taichung MRT website, trains from Beitun Main Station to Taichung City Hall Station and Jiuzhangli Station to the HSR Taichung Station are currently in partial operation.



Screenshots show crane's boom falling off building. (Taichung City Police Department screenshots)



Crane collapsed on top of Taichung MRT Green Line Train and track (CNA photo)



Damage seen inside MRT carriage. (Facebook, Baofei Commune photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(New-Reporter photo)



(New-Reporter photo)



(New-Reporter photo)



(New-Reporter photo)



(New-Reporter photo)