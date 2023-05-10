Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | Georg Fischer Ltd., Wienerberger

A plastic hot & cold pipe is a hollow plastic cylinder or tubular piece that is formed by the usage of plastic. This is a circular cross-section that is adopted for transporting hot & cold liquids and gases, slurries, powders, and masses of small solids and is used in applications such as water plumbing pipes, radiator connection pipes, and underfloor surface heating & cooling.

Factors such as rising government support and incentives for the use of underfloor heating systems, expansion of the construction industry, and increasing initiatives by the leading market players are driving the global market growth. For instance, according to Statista, in 2017, the spending on the construction sector stood at USD 10.9 trillion, which is anticipated to rise to USD 12.5 trillion by the year 2030. Thereby, the development of the construction sector is fueling the demand for plastic hot and cold pipes, which is bolstering the market growth across the globe.

However, instability in the raw material prices and the imposition of several restrictions on the usage of polybutylene (PB) piping systems impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing benefits of corrosion resistance plastic hot and cold pipes compared to metal plumbing and fitting pipes and the growing development of advanced piping systems and methods to detect leaks are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the sustained growth of the construction industry and rise in domestic oil & gas exploration and production activity. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the development of the industrial sector, and the increasing expenditure on residential construction activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plastic Hot & Cold Pipe Market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Wienerberger

Aliaxis

Uponor

Genuit Group

Chevron Philips

Wavin Asia

Astral Pipes

Sioux Chief

Hewing GmBH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

Cross-Linked Polyethylene (PEX)

Polyethylene – Raised Temperatures (PE-RT)

Polypropylene Random Copolymer (PPR)

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (C-PVC)

Polybutylene (PB)

By Application:

Water Plumbing Pipes

Radiator Connection Pipes

Underfloor Surface Heating & Cooling

By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

