Dunnage Air Bag Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Green Label Packaging, Litco International Inc.

Dunnage Air Bag is a poly bladder surrounded by numerous plys of paper, equipped with an inflation valve, and is used to minimize front-to-back load shifting in tractor sales, railcars, and overseas containers. Growing need from the logistics and shipping market to protect cargo, rapid industrialization need for more packaging materials are the reasons behind the increasing use of Dunnage Air Bags across the forecast period. For Instance: North American supply chains for manufactured goods depend heavily on trucking. 72% of all shipments in the United States travel on truck trailers. And according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation, trucking was the first mode of transport for shipments of freight between the U.S. and Canada.

Increasing shipping and logistics are driving the market growth for the Dunnage Air Bag during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness about the product and environment impact and new product innovation and launch are the factors creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2028. However, reduced resistance to sharp objects is expected to impede the growth of the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Dunnage Air Bag Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of the shipping and logistics industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Abundant opportunities for packaging manufacturers due to its large scope for rapid development in the APAC region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dunnage Air Bag Market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stopak India Pvt. Ltd.

Shippers Products

Shippers Europe Sprl

Litco International Inc.

Green Label Packaging

Cordstrap B.v

Cargo Tuff Llc

Bulk-Pack Inc.

Bates Cargo-pak Aps

Atmet Group Inc.

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Kraft Paper

Other

By Packaging:

Paper Dunnage Bags

Woven Dunnage Bags

Laminated Dunnage Bags

By Layers:

2 Layers

4 Layers

6 Layers

8 layers and Above

By Applications:

Trucks

Ship

Railways

Other

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

