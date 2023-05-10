Urea Formaldehyde Market Size To See Booming Growth | Ashland, BASF SE

The Urea Formaldehyde can be defined as a non-transparent thermoset synthetic resin obtained from chemical combination of urea and formaldehyde. Urea formaldehyde (UF) resins are widely used as binder in woodworks and coating. It is also utilized to create various materials including laminates, textiles, and fabrics or cotton blends. The growing number of construction activities and increasing number of end use applications of Urea Formaldehyde are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Oxford Economics Future of Construction report – in 2020, the global construction output was estimated at USD 10.7 trillion, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 15.2 trillion by 2030. Asia Pacific would account for USD 2.5 trillion growth in construction output between 2020 & 2030 and would reach to USD 7.4 trillion by 2030.

In addition, construction output in North America would grow by 32% or USD 580 billion to reach to USD 2.4 trillion by 2030. Also, growing automotive sector in emerging economies coupled with rising demand for UF fertilizers in agriculture activities are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations in certain regions e.g., in Canada advertisement or sale of urea formaldehyde-based insulation is prohibited under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA) and low moisture resistivity as compared to alternatives resins such as phenolic formaldehyde and polymeric diisocyanate impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Urea Formaldehyde Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share since the region is largest producer urea-formaldehyde resins and increasing demand for UF fertilizer in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing end use applications of Urea Formaldehyde and rising advancements in agriculture activities in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Urea Formaldehyde Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advachem SA

Acron Group

ARCL Organics Ltd.

Ashland

Asta Chemicals

Arclin Inc.

BASF SE

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Hexion

Dubi Chem marine International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Particle Boards

Wood Adhesives

Plywood

Medium Density Fibreboard

Other Applications

By End Use Industry:

Automotive Industry

Electrical Appliances

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Other End Use Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

