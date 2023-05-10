Profenofos Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | Acme Organics Pvt. Ltd., Dow AgroScience

Profenofos can be defined as organophosphate insecticide, and it is available in amber or light-yellow liquid form and have garlic like smell. Profenofos is obtained through reaction of phosphorus oxychloride with sodium ethoxide and sodium 1-propanethiolate, followed by treatment with 4-bromo-2-chlorophenol. It is categorized as restricted use pesticide and utilized on cotton to control cotton bollworm, armyworm, cotton aphid, whiteflies, spider mites, plant bugs. It is also used in other crops including maize, potato, soybean, and sugar beet. The increasing demands for agrochemicals and growing demand and cultivation of cotton worldwide are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2019, the global agrochemical market was valued at USD 234.2 billion U.S. dollars.

This is amount is projected to grow to USD 300 billion by 2025. Moreover, as per United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Cotton and Wool Outlook: June 2022 report – in 2021, the global cotton production was estimated at 117 million bales, and the production is projected to grow to 121.3 million bales by end of 2022.

In 2022,23 India would lead the global cotton production capacity with production of more than 3 million bales, followed by China (+0.5 million bales), and Brazil (+0.5 million bales). Also, favorable government initiatives to increase production of agrochemicals and increasing focus towards high agriculture productivity are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high level of toxicity associated with profenofos chemical impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Profenofos Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across various enterprises, rising adoption of the private cloud, as well as surging demand for network optimization. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the end-use segments, increasing investments in the R&D activities, and presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Profenofos Market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Acme Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Syngenta

Bharat Group

Yantai Keda Chemical

Fulon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hualong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

National Company for Agrochemicals Production (Agrochem)

Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dow AgroScience

iangsu Jiangnan Agrochemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Crop Type

Cotton

Maize

Potato

Soybean

Pulses

Others (Fruits & Vegetables, etc.)

By Packaging

Bottled Packaging

Bag Packaging

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

