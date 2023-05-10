High-Purity Boehmite Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | TAIMEI Chemicals, Osang Group

The High-Purity Boehmite can be defined as an aluminium oxide hydroxide (?-AlO(OH)) mineral, a component of the aluminium ore bauxite. high purity boehmite contains a distinctive mixture of consistency, dispersibility, and purity, which makes it ideal for use in various applications across industries like automotive, electronics, and consumer goods. Boehmite is an important component for the coating of separator films in lithium-ion batteries.

The growing demand for Electric vehicles and increasing end use application of high purity boehmite as well as strategic initiatives from leading market plyers are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to International Energy Agency (IEA)- in 2020, the worldwide sales of electric cars were estimated at 3 million units, and it further increased to around 6.6 million units. Moreover, in first quarter of 2022 around 2 million EVs are sold.

Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives including capacity expansion to capitalize the growing demand for high purity boehmite. For instance, in December 2021, Nabaltec AG announced expansion for its production capacities for boehmite at the Schwandorf site. After this expansion the production output would be doubled from 10,000 to 25,000 tons per year. The enhanced production would be commissioned from second half of 2023. Also, growing chemical sector coupled with increasing demand for refractory materials in construction sector are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with processing and availability of alternatives impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global High-Purity Boehmite Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for electric vehicles and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of electronics and construction sector and increasing penetration of Electric vehicles in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global High-Purity Boehmite Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sasol

AnHui Estone Material Technology

TAIMEI Chemicals

Dequenne Chimie

Osang Group

Silkem

Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials

Tianjin Boyuan New Materials

Nabaltec

TOR Minerals

Kawai Lime Industry

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Purity:

Purity (99.0%-99.9%)

Purity (Above 99.9%)

By Product Type:

Water dispersible

Acid dispersible high

Surface modified high

By Application:

Li-Ion Battery Separator

Electronic Ceramics

Flame Retardant

Catalysis

Surface fractioning

Microcrystalline Ceramics

Refractory Materials

Rheology Control

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

