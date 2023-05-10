Europium Market Size To See Huge Growth By 2031 | Avalon Rare Metals Inc., Xiamen Tungsten

The Europium can be defined as a chemical element, a rare-earth metal of the lanthanide series of the periodic table. Europium is not found free in nature but is found in several minerals including monazite, bastnaesite and xenotime. Commercially, europium is produced through ion exchange and solvent extraction. In electronic industry Europium is used in smartphone batteries, screens, as well as flat panel displays and LEDs.

It is also used in the currency notes, as it glows red under UV light, and forgeries can be detected by the lack of this red glow. The rising demand for the SDN and NFV, growing need for mobility, rapid digitization, coupled with the rising investments Internet of things, increased system availability are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2021, the revenue of the global consumer electronics market was estimated at USD 1 trillion, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 1.14 trillion by 2026.

Also, growing emergence of flat panel display devices as well as increasing number of technological advancements in rare earth industries are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, limited supply associated with Europium and ongoing trade wars impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Europium Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region being highest producer of Europium and increasing end use applications of Europium. Whereas, Asia pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of electronics industry and increasing penetration of smartphones in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Europium market across the Asia pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Avalon Rare Metals Inc.

Molycorp

Lynas

Minmetals Corporation

Baotou Steel Rare-Earth

Xiamen Tungsten

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Permanent Magnets

Catalysts

Glass Polishing

Phosphors

Ceramics

Metal Alloys

Glass Additives

Others

By End-use

Consumer Electronics

Lighting

Semiconductors

Automotive

Healthcare

Nuclear Labs

Metallurgy

Anti-counterfeiting

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

