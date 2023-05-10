Cetanol Market Size Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Suriachem Sdn Bhd, Stoney Hill Farm

Cetanol also known as Cetyl alcohol, hexadecan-1-ol and palmityl alcohol, is a C-16 fatty alcohol with the formula CH?(CH2)15OH. Cetanol is derived from vegetable oils such as palm or coconut oil. It is used as thickening agent & emulsifier in personal care products such as skin lotions and creams. It is also utilized as multipurpose food additive, and flavoring agent in food applications. The growing demand for cosmetics products and increasing end use applications of Cetanol as well as rising demand for flavoring agents in food & beverages industry are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in worldwide cosmetics sector is valued at USD 5.82 billion, and the market is projected to grow by CAGR of 4.49% between 2022 & 2026 to reach to USD 6.94 by end of 2026. Also, growing demand for clean label ingredients as well as rising food processing industry in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Cetanol Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand from end use sectors and increasing demand for skin care products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing demand for personal care products, and presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Cetanol Market across the Asia pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Surfachem Group Ltd

Pure Spa Aromatherapy

Acme-Hardesty Company

Agricole Bio-Technology Pte Ltd

Suriachem Sdn Bhd

Stoney Hill Farm

Timur Network Malaysia Sdn.Bhd

Naturallythinking

Lansdowne Chemicals Plc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form

Liquid Cetanol

Waxy Solid Cetanol

By End-user

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

