Bio-Wax Market Size To See Booming Growth | Biosil, Chant Oil Co. Ltd.

Bio-Wax also known as water-soluble organic polymers that are extracted from bio-based raw materials. These are also obtained as byproduct of the biodiesel production process. Bio based Wax additivities are used in paints and coatings. These additives are also utilized in cosmetics care products to replace petroleum-based wax and synthetic olefins. The rising demand for cosmetics & personal care products and increasing utilization of bio wax as additive for coatings and inks as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in global in the Personal Care segment is estimated at USD 238.9 billion.

Revenue is projected to grow at CAGR of 10.77% between 2022 & 2025, to reach to a market volume of USD 324.7 billion by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to capitalize the growing adoption of Bio- Wax additives. For instance., in May 2022, Germany based Deurex AG a leader in synthetic and natural industrial waxes updated its portfolio of water-based emulsions with launch of new BIOMERE series of biodegradable waxes. This new series is free of APEO (Alkylphenol ethoxylates, non-ionic surfactants) and VOC (volatile organic compounds). Moreover, in May 2022, Shamrock Technologies launched a new range of sustainable bio-based wax additives derived from vegetables.

These waxes are intended for utilization in inks and coatings industry. Also, growing demand for biodegradable materials and increasing inclination towards biodiesel are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with bio-based wax coupled with complex extraction process impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Bio-Wax Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing application of bio-based wax additives in personal care industry and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing inclination towards biofuel products, and increasing demand for cosmetics products in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Bio-Wax Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Biosil

Duraflame

BioJouvance

Fisch

Remmers

Chant Oil Co. Ltd.

ExxonMobil

Lubrizol

Cargill

Deurex AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Anima Bio-Wax

Plant Bio-Wax

By Application:

Bio-Wax for Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Bio-Wax for Water Protection Systems

Bio-Wax for Infrastructure Building

Bio-Wax for Paints & Coatings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

