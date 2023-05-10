Polyethylene Terephthalate Additives Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Gabriel-Chemie, Yildiz Kolor

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Additives Market is valued at approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) additives provide the necessary properties such as antistatic, colour, odour scavenging, and flame retardancy, among others, to allow them to be used in a variety of end-use industries. The growing application scope in the packaging, medical, and automotive industries is expected to drive market growth.

PET additives provide enhanced chemical resistance and shatterproof properties and are thus widely used in the packaging industry. The growth of the packaging industry is driving up demand for coloured plastics. The global packaging industry is expanding rapidly, owing to the consolidation of sub-segments such as food, industrial, retail, consumer, and medical packaging. Consumer lifestyle changes have resulted in high demand for Ready-To-Eat (RTE) foods.

Key players operating in the market are making strategic growth in the market. Avient Corp. introduced ColorMatrix Lactra Four, One, and Zero additives in July 2021. These additives include TiO2 content ranging from 0 to 4% and total inorganic content of less than 4% for PET in dairy packaging, as well as improved processability, superior whiteness, and light-blocking up to 99.9%. Avient Corp.

also introduced its MEVOPUR ProTect oxygen-scavenging additive at Medtec China 2020 in September 2020. The oxygen-scavenging additive MEVOPUR slows the deterioration of nutraceuticals and drugs stored in PET bottles. As part of the transition to a circular economy, governments around the world are encouraging the use of recycled plastic material in single-use plastic products. The European Union has already implemented Regulation (EC) No 282/2008, which is specifically designed for PET recycling processes. However, due to a few flaws in the current regulation, the EU is developing a new rule that will drive demand for PET bottle recycling, creating a growth opportunity for chain extender additives for PET. However, as compared to virgin PET resins, recycled PET prices are slightly higher. This may cause PET resin end-users to purchase crude oil-based PET resins, reducing demand for recycled PET and the chain extender additive used in PET recycling and acting as a stifling factor for market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Polyethylene Terephthalate Additives market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for the largest share of global revenue. The Asia Pacific market for (PET) additives is expanding due to increased consumption in end-use industries such as packaging, building and construction, automotive, agriculture, and consumer goods. Growing concerns about reducing GHG emissions and vehicle weight are expected to drive demand for plastic components in Europe. Growing demand for contamination-free packaging of innovative and appealingly packaged food items, as well as rising sales of lightweight vehicles as a result of the implementation of stringent emission standards, will drive market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SPEAREPET PVT LTD

Gabriel-Chemie

NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc.

Capital Colors

Sukano AG

Avient Corp.

Yildiz Kolor

Holland Colours

PLASTIKA KRITIS SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Color Addition

Antiblock

Antistatic

Ultraviolet Light Barrier

Oxygen Scavenging

Acetaldehyde Scavenging

Flame Resistance

Chain Extender

Odor Scavenger

Reheat

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

