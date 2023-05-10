Packaging Resins Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Borealis AG, Braskem

Packaging resins are materials created by combining tiny particles to form molecular structures known as polymers. As a result, these resins are turned into packaging materials, supplies, and solutions. Packaging resins are utilised in a variety of industrial verticals because they improve the safety and shelf life of stored products. Growth in packaging resins, particularly in developing economies such as India and China, increased application of packaging resins for a wide range of applications such as consumer goods, healthcare, and others, increased government investment in research and development activities, and a surge in industrialization, particularly in developing countries, are the major factors driving the packaging resins market.

One of the most important factors taken into account by businesses in the food and beverage industry is packaging, which helps to ensure that food and packaging materials are compatible and that food is durable, safe for human consumption, and appealing. China has achieved around USD 595 billion in the food and beverage sector in 2019, claims the China Chain Store and Franchise Association. Similarly, the US packaging sector produced 180 billion USD in total revenue in 2019. More than 46% of Americans in the United States are ready to pay more for food and beverage goods stored in flexible packaging than for food products stored in non-flexible packaging, according to the Flexible Packaging Association.

Furthermore, for a product they are considering buying, 71 percent of Americans might choose flexible packaging over non-flexible packaging. However, a significant obstacle to the market’s expansion will be the deficiency in raw material demand and supply caused by the lockdown and price volatility. Furthermore, the market growth rate would be hampered by the government’s strict rules and regulations about environmental pollutants and the usage of plastic. The market’s abundance of alternatives will further limit the growth potential.

The key regions considered for the global Packaging Resins market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to rising demand from nations like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region currently holds a monopoly on the packaging resins market and is predicted to develop at the quickest rate over the projected period. A sizeable share is anticipated to belong to North America. Natural gas prices and the supply of Natural-gas Liquids (NGLs), including ethane, have decreased as a result of the discovery of shale gas in the United States. This is changing the competitiveness of the nation’s petrochemical industry and, ultimately, the competitiveness of packaging resins.

Major market players included in this report are:

Borealis AG

Braskem

Dow

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

INEOS

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings BV

PetroChina Company Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

High-density Polyethylene

Low-density Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Other Resin Types

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Consumer Goods

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Healthcare

Industrial

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

