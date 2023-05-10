Molded Plastics Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | DuPont, GSH Industries

Molded plastics are non-metallic polymers that can be moulded into various shapes for commercial usage. These are extremely adaptable, efficient, bendable, and hardenable to achieve the desired consistency. These are used to create little components with a high level of detail and refinement. Because of their high ductility, tensile strength, impact resistance, moisture resistance, and greater design flexibility, these are used in a variety of applications such as building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumables and electronics, packaging, and others such as medical, stationery, and textiles.

Increased awareness of hygiene-related activities has resulted in the expansion of the packaging sector, where moulded plastics are frequently employed in the creation of complicated and intricately structured plastics. According to research issued in October 2020 by the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, the packaging business was valued at more than $917 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach $1.05 trillion by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 2.8 percent. Furthermore, increased investments in building infrastructure have resulted in significant growth in the building and construction sector. For example, according to a report issued by Invest India in August 2021, the Indian government has a $1.4 trillion infrastructure investment budget, with urban infrastructure accounting for 16% of the total.On the contrary, the low-cost availability of bioplastics has increased the demand for moulded bioplastics in a variety of end-use sectors.

Furthermore, rising efforts by established and developing economies to promote sustainable products may boost moulded plastics sales, offering profitable potential in the worldwide moulded plastics market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices hampering the growth of the market.

The key regions considered for the global Molded Plasticsmarketstudy includeAsia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.During the projection period, APAC is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for moulded plastics in terms of value. In this area, China dominates the moulded plastics business. The presence of the region’s largest moulded plastics producers characterises the market. Whereas, the presence of the leading moulded plastics companies dominates the market in North America. The region’s companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity in order to capitalise on the region’s low production costs due to theavailability of raw materials.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atlantis Plastics, Inc.

China Plastic Extrusion Ltd.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

DuPont

GSH Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Petro Packaging Company, Inc

Pexco LLC

PSI Molded Plastics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ByType:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Electronics & Electrical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

