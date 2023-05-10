Hexamethylenediamine Market Giants Spending is going to Boom | BASF SE, Solvay S.A.

Hexamethylenediamine {H2N(CH2) 6NH2} is a colorless organic solid with a strong amine odor. Hexamethylenediamine is created from a hexamethylene hydrocarbon chain with an amine functional group at the end. It is used as a corrosion inhibitor, chemical intermediate, and curing agent in industries such as automotive, textile, paint & coatings, petrochemicals, and many others.

Factors such as the extensive use of hexamethylenediamine in manufacturing nylon 66 (PA 66), surging demand for polyamides in 3D printing, and growing need in the automotive and textile industries are the key factors contributing to the market demand around the world. For instance, according to Statista, in 2019, the market size of the PA 66 or Nylon 66 segment was estimated to account for USD 12,131 million and it is projected that the segment grows and reach USD 16,302.1 million by 2025.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5883

There by, the demand for Nylon 66 is bolstering the growth of the Hexamethylenediamine Market in the impending years. However, rising environmental concerns and increasing R&D activities to find a replacement for hexamethylenediamine impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growth of bio-based hexamethylenediamine and increasing initiatives by the key market players are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Hexamethylenediamine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid expansion of automotive industry and high production of nylon 66. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the availability of cheap labor and raw materials, as well as growth of end-use industry, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hexamethylenediamine Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

DuPont

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Invista

Ascend Performance Materials

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Nylon Synthesis

Curing Agents

Lubricants

Biocides

Adhesives

Water Treatment Chemicals

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Textile

Paint & Coatings

Petrochemicals

Others

By Region:

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5883

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5883

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com