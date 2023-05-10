Smart Toilet Market May See a Big Move | Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation

The rising need for water-saving technologies is increasing the demand of smart toilets . One of the primary objectives for smart toilet makers is to conserve water and water resources. Water sustainability is becoming increasingly important as the world population grows. Smart toilets with water-saving technologies help to cut total water use. Furthermore, increased commercial and residential building construction has boosted the expansion of this industry.

The current trend of smart homes, increased technical breakthroughs, and expanded adoption of smart technologies in corporate, residential, and commercial buildings are all driving the worldwide Smart Toilet Market. Furthermore, rising consumer desire for convenient sanitary hygiene products, as well as the expanding popularity of voice-activated equipment and internet of things technologies, are expected to drive worldwide demand for smart toilets. According to a recent survey, around 4.8 billion gallons of water are flushed down the toilet in the United States each day. With intelligent toilet seats, smart toilets may utilize the least amount of water, making them a sanitary and comfortable alternative for purchasers. For example, Kohler Co. announced a smart toilet in January 2019 with features such as ambient lighting, built-in speakers, and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

Furthermore, Xiaomi Corporation developed a smart toilet seat under its smart home brand in November 2018. Kohler, an American major producer of bathroom furniture and plumbing goods, teamed with Daniel Arsham to create a 3D printed sink in June 2022. Kohler unveiled innovative digital bathroom solutions as well as an immersive art work by Daniel Arsham at Milan Design Week 2022. Toto Ltd., the world’s largest Japanese toilet manufacturer, unveilled an artificial intelligence (AI)-based ‘Wellness Toilet’ in January 2021. Using a range of cutting-edge sensor technologies, the wellness toilet monitors and analyses its users’ emotional and physical states. The high cost of Smart Toilets, on the other hand, stifles market growth over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Toilet Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The market was controlled by Europe. The growing consumer expenditure on bathroom cleanliness is moving the smart toilet industry forward. According to a recent survey, a high number of people in Germany and the United Kingdom want to install intelligent toilet seats so they don’t have to pull it by hand, which is unsanitary. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. Growing disposable income, along with population growth in important cities in China, India, Bangladesh, and South Korea, is predicted to stimulate expenditure on bathroom equipment and accessories such as smart toilets.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kohler Co.

Toto Ltd.

Roca Sanitario SA

LIXIL Group Corporation

Duravit AG

Wellis

Masco Corporation

Bradley Corporation

Fortune Brands

Villeroy & Boch AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

