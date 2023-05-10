Docking Station Market Actual Need Outlook, Supportive Judgment | Targus Corporation, StarTech.com

Global Docking Station Market is valued approximately USD 1.40 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The growing popularity of the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) work culture to cut costs while increasing flexibility and efficiency is assisting industrial development. Furthermore, the increased demand for quicker data transport is driving up demand for the aforementioned computer equipment. Although, the COVID-19 epidemic has been a major disruptor for enterprises, laptop, notebook, and related accessory makers were not among them. With workplaces closed and most professionals relying entirely on personal gadgets to work from home, these goods rushed off the shelves in a typically calm consumer electronics market. All major companies, from market leader HP and premium player Apple to China’s Lenovo and Asus, saw a strong growth in demand.

As the sector grows, firms are paying close attention to their target audiences and modifying their marketing tactics to grab client attention. With the coronavirus epidemic, most businesses in the sector were forced to rely on e-commerce or direct-to-consumer channels. Companies have also boosted their sponsorship and partnership spending in order to reach a broader audience and improve brand recognition. Growth in the gaming console business, as well as technological developments in a variety of audiovisual devices, have greatly raised demand for these consoles. Key Brands are providing a diverse selection of products with the millennial and Gen-Z generations in mind, resulting in a wealth of chances in the market. Smart-Things released two new docking/charging stations for iPad and iPhones in June 2018: sDock Fix and sDock Nano.

With the release of this device, the firm expanded its range of iPad and iPhone docking stations, giving integrators more alternatives for touchscreen home control stations. Some docking station makers have formed alliances with smartphone manufacturers in order to develop new revolutionary devices. Targus, a global pioneer in laptop coverings and mobile computing accessories, joined with Samsung in July 2021 to offer a DeX-enabled Universal USB-C Phone Dock. The high cost of Docking Station, on the other hand, stifles market expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Docking Station Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The market was dominated by North America. Rising e-sports interest among millennials and youngsters in the region is driving up demand for docking stations. These consumer trends are expected to increase demand for laptops, PCs, and smartphones, which will increase demand for docking stations. The Asia Pacific area is expected to be one of the leading docking station markets in the next years. The Middle East and Africa area is expected to have high demand for docking stations over the forecast period. Consumers in the area are eager to replace their ageing technology, which is projected to enhance demand for desktops and laptops in the future years, promoting demand for docking stations over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Targus Corporation

StarTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc.

ACCO Brands Corporation

HP Development Company

Lenovo Group Limited

Plugable Technologies

Toshiba Corporation

Acer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Laptop

Smartphones & Tablets

Others

By Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

