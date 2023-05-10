Learning and Educational Toys Exceptional Business Performance | Ravensburger AG, The Lego Group

The Learning and Educational Toys also known as instructive Toys can be defined as objects of play, designed for stimulating learning in children. These toys are intended to meet an educational purpose such as to develop a particular skill in kids. Learning and Educational Toys are helpful in boosting IQ level by better memory retention, coordination, and increased literacy. The growing Toys & Games Industry And increasing penetration of online sales channels as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – As of 2022, the revenue in the global Toys & Games segment is estimated at USD 50.88billion.

The market is projected to grow annually by CAGR of 9.74% between 2022 & 2026 to reach to USD 73.79 billion by 2026. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to capitalize the growing demand for Learning & Educational Toys. For instance, in April 2022, Chicago, USA based LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. launched its new collection of interactive learning toys.

The company launched three new toys for curriculum-based content named Magic Adventures Microscope, LeapPods Max and Touch & Learn World Map. Also, growing awareness towards educational toys in emerging economies and increasing number of technological advancements in Toys and games are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a cost associated with raw materials and lack of penetration in emerging markets impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Learning and Educational Toys Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for learning toys and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rapid urbanization and increasing penetration of leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Learning and Educational Toys Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atlas Games

Clementoni

Goliath Games

Hasbro

Ravensburger AG

Thames & Kosmos

The Lego Group

Tomy Company, Ltd.

Vtech Holdings

Zephyr Toymakers Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Building Sets

Games & Puzzles

Sports & Outdoor Toys

By Age Group

5 years

5 to 10 years

Above 10 years

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

