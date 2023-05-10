Incentive Cards Market Aims To Expand At Double-Digit Growth Rate | JP Morgan Chase & Co., JCB Co. Ltd.,

The Incentive Cards can be defined as physical or virtual reward cards utilized by different organizations to distribute incentives to employees, resellers, customers, or vendors. There are two types of incentive cards Open loop cards & close loop cards. An open loop card can be used anywhere that brand of card is accepted, whereas close loop card can only be used at a specific retailer. The rising usage non-monetary incentives to reward employees and increasing preference for cashless payments as well as growing number of Partnerships and Promotions activities are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, total transaction value in the Digital Payments segment worldwide is estimated at USD 8.49 trillion, and the total transaction value is projected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.82% between 2022 & 2026 to reach to USD 13.75 trillion by 2026.

Furthermore, leading market players are working towards collaborations to capitalize the growing demand for Incentive Cards. For instance, in September 2021, Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs company that specialises in gift card retail solutions launched ‘Purple Ticket’, a flexible gift card for travel on Vistara Airlines. Vistara Customers can use the Purple Ticket to purchase air tickets as well as additional services such as preferred seat booking, lounge access, and excess baggage, apart from buying a ticket. Also, growing concern over employee engagement & retention and increasing number of innovations in non-cash incentives are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost associated with physical incentive cards impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Incentive Cards Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing preference towards non-monetary incentives for employees and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cashless transactions and rising penetration of leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Incentive Cards Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Visa Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

American Express Company

PayPal Holdings Inc.

JCB Co. Ltd.,

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America

Discover Financial Services Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Citi Bank

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Consumer Incentive Card

Employee/Partner Incentive Card

By Functional Attribute

Closed Loop

Open Loop

By End User

Individuals

Corporate Institutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

