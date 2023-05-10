Hypodermic Needles Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Hypodermic Needles Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/hypodermic-needles-market/QI037

Global Hypodermic Needles Market is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2027. Global Hypodermic Needles Market is valued approximately at $3.35 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A hypodermic needle refers to a hollow needle generally used for medical applications including vaccination, blood sample collection, drug delivery etc. Growing focus on the prevention of needle-stick injuries coupled with strict regulations regarding the use of safety needles is fueling the market growth. Also, growing number of vaccine drives, especially since the advent of COVID-19, has contributed to the market significantly. According to ourworldindata.org, as of 1 July 2021, 3.13 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered globally. However, high cost of safety hypodermic needles and availability of alternative modes of drug delivery may hamper the market growth over the forecasted period. Moreover, growing awareness in emerging economics will provide lucrative opportunities the market in coming years.

The regional analysis of the global Hypodermic Needles Market is considered for the key regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market due to increased awareness about the importance of hypodermic needles in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to availability of skilled labour and less stringent wages. India, China and Japan are expected to lead the Asia-Pacific market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Retractable Technologies, Inc.,

Covidien, Ltd.,

Terumo, Corp.,

Albert David, Ltd.,

Catalent Pharma Solutions,

B-Braun Melsungen AG,

Connecticut Hypodermics, Inc.,

Exel International

MedPro Safety Products, Inc.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/hypodermic-needles-market/QI037

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Safety Hypodermic Needles

Non-Safety Hypodermic Needles

By End User:

Hospitals

Diabetic Patients

Family Practices

Psychiatrics

Others

By Application:

Drug Delivery

Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World