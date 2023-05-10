MS Polymers Market Worldwide Demand and Growth Analysis Report 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

Global MS Polymers Market is expected to reach $1.95 billion by 2027. Global MS Polymers Market is valued approximately at $1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Increased demand for hybrid resins from the manufacturing sector for adhesives and sealants is a major factor driving the market for MS polymers. Also, environmental regulations for the use of isocyanate-free adhesives in several regions such as North America and Europe are also significantly contributing to the market. New product launches by key players are also influencing the market positively. For instance, in March 2021, AGC chemicals launched Fluon+ EM-20010 compounds which are ready-to-use compounds that prevents the growth of bacteria and viruses, according to the company. However, lower acceptance rate from the end-users may stifle the market growth. Still, growing demand for green and sustainable adhesives and sealants will provide lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecasted period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecasted years. This growth is mainly due to the use of MS polymers Market in numerous end-use industries including automotive, building and construction, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kaneka

AGC Chemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

Risun Polymer

Sisib Silanes and Silicones

Covestro

Hubei Co-Formula Material Tech

Inov Chem

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Silyl Modified Polyethers

Silyl Terminated Polyurethanes

By End-Use Industry:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Industrial Assembly

Others

By Application:

Adhesives and Sealants

Coating

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World