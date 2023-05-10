Polycarbonate Diols Market Report 2023 to 2030: Recent Trends and Business Opportunities

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Polycarbonate Diols Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Polycarbonate Diols Market to reach USD 295.5 million by 2027. Global Polycarbonate Diols Market is valued approximately at USD 210 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Polycarbonate diols are molecular chain which are used as polyurethane-based coating formulations for synthetic leather, decorative material and other products. The Polycarbonate Diols market is being driven by growing demand for synthetic leather globally, growing demand for Polycarbonate Diols in high-performance Pu products, increased demand in waterborne paints and automotive industry. Furthermore, in addition, the physical and chemical properties of a PU synthetic leather is far better than natural one and it looks like natural in term of texture and appearance. Moreover, government and key players steps towards the sustainable environment is boosting the market. For instance, Coverstro Ag has established CO2 based polyol for polyurethane production so as to promote sustainability. The aim is to use CO2 produced from fossil fuel as a substitute for polyether carbonate. However, high cost associated with the polycarbonate diols when compared to conventional polyols is estimated to hamper the polycarbonate diols market forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Polycarbonate Diols Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the expansion of industrial sector in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to significant use of leather, coating industries etc. in the region

Major market player included in this report are:

Chemwill Asia Co. Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Covestro Ag

Tosoh Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Perstorp Group

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

GRR Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Form

Liquid

Solid

Molecular weight

< 1,000,

1,000 & Below 2,000,

2,000 & above

Application

Synthetic Leather

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World