Bioinformatics Services Market is expected to Exhibit a Massive CAGR @15.8% by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Bioinformatics Services Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global bioinformatics services market is expected to reach $ 6.1 billion by 2030. Global bioinformatics services market is valued approximately at $ 2.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 15.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Bioinformatics services refer to the tools that are capable of assisting the biologists in understanding biological processes through computationally intensive techniques for data mining, pattern recognition, visualization and machine learning algorithms with the inclusion of advanced computing software and instruments. The global bioinformatics services market is being driven by growing applications of bioinformatics in various industries and increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services. Furthermore, reduced cost of sequencing and growing volume of data generated during sequencing will provide new opportunities for the global bioinformatics services industry. There have been funding and investments for bioinformatics services that would increase the research and development activities.
For instance, in 2021, the United States government announced an investment worth $1.7 billion to improve monitoring, detection, and mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 variants as well as infrastructure development for future genomic sequencing needs. Also, in 2021, Life Arc (London) had announced $6.91 million funding to support the Genomic COVID-19 study, which will also support the sample acquisition, costs of patient enrolment, bioinformatics analysis of patients and sample processing. Such public-private sector funding for bioinformatics is likely to drive the market. However, in-house development of bioinformatics solutions and publicly available bioinformatics tools may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis of the global bioinformatics services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to development of novel software and algorithms by the key market players, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increased healthcare spending, incidence of genetic diseases, healthcare infrastructure development across the region, etc.
Major market player included in this report are:
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Eurofins Scientific
BGI Group
NeoGenomics
PerkinElmer
CD Genomics
Psomagen, Inc.
QIAGEN
GENEWIZ
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Genomics
Chemoinformatics& Drug Design
Proteomics
Transcriptomics
Metabolomics
Others
By Specialty:
Medical Biotechnology
Animal Biotechnology
Plant Biotechnology
Environmental Biotechnology
Forensic Biotechnology
By Type:
Sequencing Services
Data Analysis
Drug Discovery Services
Differential Gene Expression Analysis
Database and Management Services
Others
By End User:
Academic Institutes & Research Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
CROs
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
