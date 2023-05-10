Bioinformatics Services Market is expected to Exhibit a Massive CAGR @15.8% by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Bioinformatics Services Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global bioinformatics services market is expected to reach $ 6.1 billion by 2030. Global bioinformatics services market is valued approximately at $ 2.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 15.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Bioinformatics services refer to the tools that are capable of assisting the biologists in understanding biological processes through computationally intensive techniques for data mining, pattern recognition, visualization and machine learning algorithms with the inclusion of advanced computing software and instruments. The global bioinformatics services market is being driven by growing applications of bioinformatics in various industries and increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services. Furthermore, reduced cost of sequencing and growing volume of data generated during sequencing will provide new opportunities for the global bioinformatics services industry. There have been funding and investments for bioinformatics services that would increase the research and development activities.

For instance, in 2021, the United States government announced an investment worth $1.7 billion to improve monitoring, detection, and mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 variants as well as infrastructure development for future genomic sequencing needs. Also, in 2021, Life Arc (London) had announced $6.91 million funding to support the Genomic COVID-19 study, which will also support the sample acquisition, costs of patient enrolment, bioinformatics analysis of patients and sample processing. Such public-private sector funding for bioinformatics is likely to drive the market. However, in-house development of bioinformatics solutions and publicly available bioinformatics tools may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global bioinformatics services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to development of novel software and algorithms by the key market players, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increased healthcare spending, incidence of genetic diseases, healthcare infrastructure development across the region, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eurofins Scientific

BGI Group

NeoGenomics

PerkinElmer

CD Genomics

Psomagen, Inc.

QIAGEN

GENEWIZ

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Genomics

Chemoinformatics& Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Others

By Specialty:

Medical Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Plant Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

By Type:

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis

Drug Discovery Services

Differential Gene Expression Analysis

Database and Management Services

Others

By End User:

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World