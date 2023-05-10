Painting Tools Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Painting Tools Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Painting Tools Market to reach USD 15.84 Billion by 2027. Global Painting Tools Market is valued approximately at USD 11.26 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Rapid urbanization and growth in the infrastructural development is anticipated to grow the market. Construction industry is projected to be one of the major contributors to the painting tools market as construction application possesses 70% of the painting tools market share. Also, these painting tools are easy to use and the competitive market pricing for the product is also a driving factor for the market. However, industrial painting is a complex process and requires highly efficient tools which cannot be afforded by everyone, therefore restraining the market growth. Also, lack of skilled labors to use the advanced tools is also restraining the market. Technological development in order to reduce the paint wastage is giving market opportunities to grow in the near future. Product development such as customizable and replaceable components which enhances the functionality to make products friendlier is also giving market the opportunities to flourish in the forecasted period.
The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Painting Tools market. Asia Pacific is dominating the global painting tools market owing to the infrastructural developmental projects in commercial and industrial sector in China which is fueling the market in the region. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region because of surging demand of product from professional craftsmen in the architectural industry.
Major market player included in this report are
Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc.
The Mill-Rose Company
Braun Brush Co
Purdy
Milton Brushware
Andersen Products
Harbor Freight Tools
Allway Tools
EPOS Egypt
Durapaints
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Brushes
Rollers
Scrapers
Knives
Trays
Spray gums
Masking tapes
Others
By Application:
Construction
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Automotive
Appliances
Furniture
Industrial machineries
Packaging
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
