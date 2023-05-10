Waterjet Cutting Machine Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027. Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market is valued at approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The adaptability of waterjet cutting technology in cutting different materials such as metals, composites, glass, and combustible materials is gaining appeal among sectors. To cut up to 10-inch thick steel plates, the machine uses pure water or a mixture of water and abrasive material as a cutting media. Flow International Corporation, for example, sells Mach series waterjet cutting machines that can cut materials with a thickness of up to 24 inches. Furthermore, the technology allows for a wide range of tasks, including quick drilling or cutting small details or precision designs in glass, stone, and metals.

Another element that has affected the adoption of waterjet cutting machines across sectors is advancements in technology and innovation in cutting equipment. Some of the important advancements that help end-users boost their productivity and generate precise cutting operations are micro and 3D waterjet cutting machines (WCMs) and robotic WCMs. For example, in June 2020, Koike Aronson unveiled the ShopJet, a new waterjet cutting machine. The machine can handle a wide range of cutting jobs at a reasonable price. Similarly, in February 2021, WARDJet, an Ohio-based waterjet cutting business, produces weld test samples using robotic waterjet cutting automation solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and textiles. However, high operating costs may impede the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to large industrial base and high production capacity of companies in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to improving economic conditions and rapid industrialization across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lincoln Electric

Colfax Corporation

Dardi International Corporation

Omax Corporation

Flow International Corporation

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Hornet Cutting Systems

WARDJet, Inc. (AXYZ Automation Group)

Microstep

Jet Edge

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pure

Abrasive

By Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Mining

Metal Fabrication

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World