Nutritional Analysis Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR @8.3% by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Nutritional Analysis Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Nutritional Analysis Market to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2027 Global Nutritional Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD 5.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Shifting consumer preferences, greater health awareness, the growing millennial population, and a growth in supplemental income among consumers are all driving the market. The convergence of important business trends has created new opportunities for key industry participants. The demand for nutritional analysis is being driven by changing lifestyles and a high frequency of chronic diseases. The market for nutritional analysis will benefit from the growing positive attitude on sports nutrition.

Governments are taking steps to shape the debate. The market for nutrition analysis in emerging economies is being linked to rapid industrialization, booming food trade with Europe (free trade agreements), a large proportion of the population driving domestic consumption of better-quality-water-using foods and beverages, and a growing regulatory focus on protecting consumer well-being. As a result, laws governing food and water safety, as well as the environment, are being enforced more strictly (USDA, FDA). However, lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Nutritional Analysis Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to cases of foodborne disease outbreaks in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to high severity of food safety regulations, labeling laws across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SGS SA

Intertek Group

Eurofins Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bureau Veritas

ALS

M?(C)rieux NutriSciences

AsureQuality

Food Lab, Inc.

Compu-Food Analysis

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Parameter:

Vitamin Profile

Proteins

Fat Profile

Sugar Profile

Others

By Product type:

Beverages

Snacks

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry

Others

By Objective:

New Product Development

Product Labeling

Regulatory Compliance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World