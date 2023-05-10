Laminar Airflow Cabinets Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR @4% by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Laminar Airflow Cabinets Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Laminar Airflow Cabinets Market to reach USD billion by 2027. Global Laminar Airflow Cabinets Market is valued at approximately USD million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Laminar airflow cabinets are used to create a microbe (bacteria/virus) and dust-free working condition (or particle-free environment) for various biological research and tests which is done by thrusting out air via high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and removing it from another end. Vertical and horizontal laminar airflow cabinets are available. The fan and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are located on the ceiling of vertical laminar airflow cabinets, and filtered air moves downhill, whereas in horizontal laminar airflow, the fan and HEPA filters are located on the backside of the workspace, projecting air towards the user during cabinet operation.

Moreover, increasing government investments in research and development( R&D) is fueling the market growth. According to a January 2020 Congressional Research Service report, federal investment for research and development in the United States climbed to USD 127.2 billion in 2018 from USD 2.8 billion in 1953. As a result of increased research and development costs, the region will experience rapid expansion in the coming years. The global laminar airflow cabinet market is extremely competitive, with many global and local players, and it will be primarily driven by filtration technology advancements and advances, as well as new user-friendly design. In July 2020, Esco has introduced the Esco OptiMair, a vertical laminar airflow cabinet with a new silver microprocessor controller SentinelTM for better monitoring and control. In 2020, Volkswagen collaborated with the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) in Port Elizabeth to convert offices into a fully functional Molecular Virology lab with the in-house laboratory. However, refurbished cabinets used by institutes which may impede the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global Laminar Airflow Cabinets Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to huge government investments in research and development in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the presence of several pharmaceutical companies and world-class research institutes across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Telstar (Azbil Corporation)

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biobase Group

Lamsystems

AirClean Systems

Allentown Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Labconco Corporation

NuAire

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Vertical

Horizontal

By End-use:

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World