Ultrafast Lasers Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR @16.6% by 2030

Global Ultrafast Lasers market to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027. Global Ultrafast Lasers market is valued at approximately USD 1.43 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Ultrafast lasers have carved out a niche for themselves in a variety of applications and end-uses. During the projection period of 2021-2027, this feature may encourage expanded potential prospects for the worldwide ultrafast lasers market. The ultrafast lasers market is growing due to the widespread replacement of non-laser techniques by ultrafast lasers. The consumer electronics sector’s growing demand and fast-paced technological improvements are driving the market. Consumer electronics companies rely heavily on electronic manufacturers to provide benefits including cost reductions, decreased time-to-market, reduced time-to-volume, quality, and flexibility in order to get their goods to market.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, consumer electronics shipments in the United States generated USD 301 billion in wholesale revenue in 2019, up from USD 169.79 billion in 2009. In addition, consumer electronics and automobile electronics have boosted market growth by using ultrafast laser technology. In the United States, for example, the Microlution ML-5 ultrafast laser micromachining platform from GF Machining Solutions extended micromachining beyond typical CNC technology to make micron-scale machining economically and technically possible. However, manufacturing complexities may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Ultrafast Lasers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due rising demand of consumer electronics products and automotive electronics in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing demand for advanced and high-precision manufacturing processes across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amplitude Group

Coherent Inc.

Ekspla (EKSMA group)

MKS Instruments Inc.

JENOPTIK Laser GmbH

TRUMPF Group

Novanta

Lumentum Holdings

Aisin Seiki

IPG Photonics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Laser type:

Solid State Laser

Fiber Laser

By End user:

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Research

By Pulse Duration:

Picosecond

Femtosecond

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World