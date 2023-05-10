Animal Disinfectants Market Recent Opportunities and Demand During 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

Animal Disinfectants Market to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027. Global Animal Disinfectants Market is valued approximately at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Animal disinfectants are specially developed animal care product which are globally used in the companion animal veterinary clinics and livestock production. The Animal Disinfectants market is being driven by rising incidences of diseases in livestock, increasing regulations concerning terminal disinfection to curb potential outbreaks. Furthermore, the production and consumption of beef and veal products globally is increasing the demand for efficient biosecurity and hygienic practices. For instance, according to the US Department of Agriculture, the global production of beef and veal products was around 61.54 million tons as of April 2021. Therefore, as the demand of meat products is increasing, the need for healthy livestock is also rising hence resulting in the surge of Animal Disinfectant Market. However, high costs and long duration associated with the development of disinfectant compounds may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Animal Disinfectants Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing population and awareness towards the healthy products. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to focus on the good hygienic practicing and growing awareness towards livestock disease prevention.

Major market player included in this report are:

Biovac

Neogen Corporation

GEA

Lanxess AG

Zoetis

Kersia Group

CID Lines

Novo mesto

Diversey

FINKTEC GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Foam:

Liquid

Powder

By Type:

Iodine

Lactic Acid

Hydrogen Peroxide

Phenolic Acid

Peracetic Acid

Quaternary Compounds

Chlorine

Chlorine Dioxide

Chlorohexidine

Glut-Quat Mixes

Glycolic Acid

Other Types

By Application:

Dairy Cleaning

Swine

Poultry

Equine

Dairy Ruminant

Aquaculture

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World