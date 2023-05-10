Product Analytics Market to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Product Analytics Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/product-analytics-market/QI037

Product analytics Market to reach USD 30.5 billion by 2027. Global Product analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 7.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Product analytics is used to find out future possibilities for product developments, identify designs in utilization of products by thriving information from customers chat, E-mail, calls etc. The Product analytics market is being driven by growing demand for advanced analytics tools to ensure market competitiveness, growing adoption of big data and other related technologies. Furthermore, the growing use by financial institutes in reducing the risks by analyzing the real position of client companies with the help of real time cash liquidity view and increasing use of artificial intelligence is boosting the market. For instance, In May 2021, Veritone’s Interaction Analytics solutions was developed by Veritone, which has inbuilt AI solutions for conversational intelligence that can retrieve information from customer interactions such as voice calls, texts, emails, social streams, images, and videos in near-real-time, and can use that information for making smart decisions which help in enhancing customer satisfaction. However, growing concerns over data privacy and security may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Product analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing awareness towards enhancing the customer experience and use of artificial intelligence in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing number of product analytics key players across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Risk Edge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Pendo.io, Inc.

Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Mixpanel Inc.

Piwik PRO

Heap Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mode:

Tracking Data

Analysing Data

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By End-Use:

Automotive

Retail and Consumer Goods

Food and Beverage Manufacturing

Machinery and Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Energy and Utilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World