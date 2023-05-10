External Catheter Market to Deliver Dynamic Progression Upto Forecast Period

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “External Catheter Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global External Catheter Market is expected to reach USD $$ Million by 2030. Global External Catheter Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

An External Catheter is used to drain urine from the bladder in individuals who are unable to do so naturally. These catheters are only intended to be used for a short time. These are prescribed for bladder disorders such as urine leakage, incontinence, and other bladder issues. Urinary incontinence can be caused by neurogenic bladder illnesses such as spinal cord damage, multiple sclerosis, or spina bifida, as well as non-neurogenic bladder diseases. The periodic catheter is inserted into the urethra, and urine is collected using the catheter hose into the collection bag. After emptying the bladder, the catheter should be withdrawn. As the frequency of CAUTIs, which are mostly linked to indwelling catheters, rises, the worldwide external catheter market is expected to grow quickly. External catheters are always the first choice for patients who choose self-catheterization in instances of urinary incontinence or urine leakage.

Urinary incontinence affects one-half to one-third of men and women in the United States, according to the American Urological Association. In addition, over 200 million people globally suffer from urine incontinence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 75% of UTIs acquired in hospitals in the United States were linked to a urinary catheter. Increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments and devices throughout the world, as well as increased awareness and affordability among consumers, especially in emerging nations, are likely to boost the external catheter market over the forecast period. Furthermore, since the frequency of chronic diseases, cardiovascular and urological disorders, and diabetes has grown, catheter demand has expanded across the health-care business. However, the market’s growth would be hampered by leakage concerns in external catheters throughout the projected period of 2021-2027.

The major regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide External Catheter market. Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure per capita, North America is the world’s leading region in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to rising health-care spending and the rapidly rising prevalence of various urologic diseases, which will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the External Catheter market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Healthcare B S.? .r.l

Coloplast Ltd..

Cook Medical.

Teleflex Incorporated.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic

C. R. Bard Inc

Adapta Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Disposable

Repeatable

By Application:

Urinary Incontinence

Mental illness

Bladder and Prostate Cancer

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Home cares

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World