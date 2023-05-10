Intramedullary Nails Market 2023 | Overview | Size, Share, Outlook | and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Intramedullary Nails Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Intramedullary Nails Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030. Global Intramedullary Nails Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

An intramedullary nail is a metal rod that is inserted into and through a bone’s medullary cavity fracture to offer robust protection for the damaged bone. Intramedullary fixation is helpful and essential for most fractures. For more contemporary nail styles and attention to technique, nailing can be used on both proximal and distal extraarticular fractures. The growing number of procedures performed to repair broken bones is expected to drive the global market for intramedullary nails to expand. Furthermore, intramedullary nail fixation has become the ‘gold standard’ treatment for femoral shaft fractures, a development that is expected to boost worldwide demand for intramedullary nails throughout the forecasted timeframe.

Furthermore, the market is anticipated to expand owing to an increase in the number of injury/sports accidents, as well as an increase in the frequency of degenerative bone disorders, as well as an ageing population. According to a research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2020, there were about 347,564 hip fractures in Spain between 2015 and 2025. Over 85% of persons over the age of 65 suffer from hip fractures. In addition, technology advancements in trauma fixation devices are likely to boost worldwide demand in the near future. However, throughout the projected period of 2021-2027, the market would be hampered by stringent government regulations for orthopedic implants.

The major regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Intramedullary Nails market. Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure per capita, North America is the world’s leading region in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the frequency of orthopaedic disorders and economic expansion, creating attractive potential possibilities for the Intramedullary Nails market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stryker

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Zimmer Biomet.

Smith+Nephew.

Johnson & Johnson.

Orthopaedic Implant Company.

Orthofix Holdings Inc

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Long gamma nail (LGN)

Trochanteric femoral nail (TFN)

Intertroch/subtroch nail (ITST)

Others

By Material:

Titanium

Stainless Steel

By Application:

Femoral fracture

Tibial fracture

Others

By End User:

Hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers

Specialty/Orthopedic Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World