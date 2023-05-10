Intramedullary Nails Market 2023 | Overview | Size, Share, Outlook | and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
Global Intramedullary Nails Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030. Global Intramedullary Nails Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
An intramedullary nail is a metal rod that is inserted into and through a bone’s medullary cavity fracture to offer robust protection for the damaged bone. Intramedullary fixation is helpful and essential for most fractures. For more contemporary nail styles and attention to technique, nailing can be used on both proximal and distal extraarticular fractures. The growing number of procedures performed to repair broken bones is expected to drive the global market for intramedullary nails to expand. Furthermore, intramedullary nail fixation has become the ‘gold standard’ treatment for femoral shaft fractures, a development that is expected to boost worldwide demand for intramedullary nails throughout the forecasted timeframe.
Furthermore, the market is anticipated to expand owing to an increase in the number of injury/sports accidents, as well as an increase in the frequency of degenerative bone disorders, as well as an ageing population. According to a research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2020, there were about 347,564 hip fractures in Spain between 2015 and 2025. Over 85% of persons over the age of 65 suffer from hip fractures. In addition, technology advancements in trauma fixation devices are likely to boost worldwide demand in the near future. However, throughout the projected period of 2021-2027, the market would be hampered by stringent government regulations for orthopedic implants.
The major regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Intramedullary Nails market. Because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure per capita, North America is the world’s leading region in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the frequency of orthopaedic disorders and economic expansion, creating attractive potential possibilities for the Intramedullary Nails market in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Stryker
B. Braun Melsungen AG.
Zimmer Biomet.
Smith+Nephew.
Johnson & Johnson.
Orthopaedic Implant Company.
Orthofix Holdings Inc
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions
Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Long gamma nail (LGN)
Trochanteric femoral nail (TFN)
Intertroch/subtroch nail (ITST)
Others
By Material:
Titanium
Stainless Steel
By Application:
Femoral fracture
Tibial fracture
Others
By End User:
Hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers
Specialty/Orthopedic Clinics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
